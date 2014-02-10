(Alton, IL - January 24th, 2014) Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, February 11th at the Jacoby Arts Center (627 E. Broadway) from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of the historic downtown district.

The evening’s featured speaker will be Kristen Gosling, Public Relations Director for Downtown Alton-based Riverbend Head Start and Family Services. She will address the crowd to share updates on the agency’s methods for strengthening families in our area and preparing young children for school.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the public will hear updates and news from Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Visitors Bureau, and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments provided by Tony’s Restaurant and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email info@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

