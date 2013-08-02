Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at the JacobyArtsCenter (627 E. Broadway) from 5:30-7:00 p.m.  Mayor Brant Walker and key members of his new administration will be in attendance, and the public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of the historic downtown district.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum to share ideas, developments, and updates from Alton Main Street, City Hall, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other local stakeholders such as new business owners and property owners.  These events also feature a cash bar, light refreshments, and provide networking opportunities for everyone in attendance.

If you would like more information about this event or how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email info@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.  

