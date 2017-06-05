ALTON – ‘What’s Next?’ For those tuning into WBGZ, 1570 AM/94.3 FM, at 6 pm on Wednesday, June 7th, they’ll hear new content in a different format.

“What’s Next? is Small Business Radio and airs at 6 pm,” explained Tanner, co-founder, Principal, and CMO of Godfrey-based Confluence Business Advisors. “At 6:30, Today’s Law with Patrick King will premiere on Southwestern Illinois air waves.”

Confluence Business Advisors, a regional brand development and management company, is producing both programs through Confluence Media Network (CMN), which will air live on June 7th & 21st, July 5th &19th, August 2nd & 16th. They have recently launched CMN to create and distribute multi-platform media. The broadcasts will be video recorded live, live-streamed, available on podcast, and heard live on WBGZ or online at AltonDailyNews.com.

“The whole idea began to take shape with our client, The King Law Firm, LLC, last October,” Tanner said. “My partner, David Fingerhut, and our collaborator, Rick Vaughn of Bluff City Productions, presented an idea to Nick Darr at WBGZ a few months ago, and here we are!”

What’s Next? and Today’s Law with Patrick King debuts Wednesday at 6:00 and 6:30 pm, respectively, with Tanner hosting the small business program and local attorney, Patrick King, hosting Today’s Law. Their format features 27 minutes of each half hour dedicated to relevant content. Audience participation is encouraged through emails or phone calls and will influence the direction of the shows.

“I love to teach people about the law,” King said. “Stephanie (Patrick’s wife and law partner) and I are young lawyers trying to bring more than our practice to the community. This is a unique opportunity for the King Law Firm and we have Ron and the Confluence Team to thank for it.”

“Our planning and place-making insights not only strengthen and position our clients, but enable the communities they serve to grow,” Tanner added. “Imagine what could be accomplished if our communities integrated the same planning and place-making perceptions as our businesses?

Confluence Media Network is the creative arm of the consulting company, which has grown its team from 2 to 7, in 2.5 years of operation. Confluence Business Advisors is a single source small business consulting company. It optimizes brand performance through a wide lens with expert perspective. In addition to brand strategies, they provide research/analysis, business plans, develop social marketing communications platforms, digital media content, broadcast quality video, website development and are found online at www.ConfluenceBA.com.

