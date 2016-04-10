What's New at Busch?? Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Besides the new HD scoreboards, St. Louis Cardinals have a few other changes for the upcoming season at Busch Stadium. The safety netting now reaches from behind home plate to each team’s dugout step. The netting, which is 30 feet tall, exceeds the minimum guidelines established by Major League Baseball. There will also be new food at Busch Stadium as Delaware North Companies Sportservice, the St. Louis Cardinals’ concessionaire for more than 50 years, is preparing to welcome fans back to Busch with a starting lineup of food to please every fan’s unique taste. Delaware North Executive Chef Larry Johnson and his culinary team have developed a wide array of new menu items for both concessions and suites. Following is a list of the new concession menu items: Meatball Cone – Custom made on “The Hill” for Busch Stadium, meatball and marinara sauce served in a six-inch Italian bread cone and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. (Section 152)

– Custom made on “The Hill” for Busch Stadium, meatball and marinara sauce served in a six-inch Italian bread cone and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. (Section 152) Meatball Hoagie – Custom made on “The Hill” for Busch Stadium, meatballs served on a bakery fresh Italian hoagie topped with marinara and shredded mozzarella. (Section 152)

– Custom made on “The Hill” for Busch Stadium, meatballs served on a bakery fresh Italian hoagie topped with marinara and shredded mozzarella. (Section 152) Italian Sausage Hoagie – Custom made on “The Hill” for Busch Stadium, seven-inch Italian sausage served on a bakery fresh Italian hoagie topped with peppers, onions and shredded mozzarella. (Section 152)

– Custom made on “The Hill” for Busch Stadium, seven-inch Italian sausage served on a bakery fresh Italian hoagie topped with peppers, onions and shredded mozzarella. (Section 152) Smoked Brisket Italian Beef Hoagie – House slow smoked beef brisket, shaved and marinated in au jus; served on a bakery fresh Italian Hoagie and topped with giardiniera vegetables. (Section 152)

– House slow smoked beef brisket, shaved and marinated in au jus; served on a bakery fresh Italian Hoagie and topped with giardiniera vegetables. (Section 152) Chicharrón – House fried pork rinds topped with either taco beef or BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, and your choice of ingredients including: salsa, jalapenos, banana peppers, diced onions, green onions and sour cream. (Sections 131, 152, 450 & Redbird Club)

– House fried pork rinds topped with either taco beef or BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, and your choice of ingredients including: salsa, jalapenos, banana peppers, diced onions, green onions and sour cream. (Sections 131, 152, 450 & Redbird Club) House Smoked Meats – Turkey, Brisket, Sausage, and Pork served on a bakery fresh bun with house fried chips for Basket or with coleslaw and potato salad for a Platter. Half rack house smoked Saint Louis Style ribs available on Platter only. (Broadway BBQ Stand – Section 109)

– Turkey, Brisket, Sausage, and Pork served on a bakery fresh bun with house fried chips for Basket or with coleslaw and potato salad for a Platter. Half rack house smoked Saint Louis Style ribs available on Platter only. (Broadway BBQ Stand – Section 109) Dinger’s Donuts – Fresh fried mini donuts, served warm in a Dinger Dozen (14 each) or Cardinal’s Helmet (50 each), topped with your choice of toppings including: chocolate, maple, or vanilla glaze, chopped nuts, sprinkles, or cinnamon sugar. (Section 145)

– Fresh fried mini donuts, served warm in a Dinger Dozen (14 each) or Cardinal’s Helmet (50 each), topped with your choice of toppings including: chocolate, maple, or vanilla glaze, chopped nuts, sprinkles, or cinnamon sugar. (Section 145) Berry Brownie Skewer – Fresh strawberries and fudgy brownies layered on a twelve-inch skewer and drizzled with white and milk chocolate. (Section 145)

– Fresh strawberries and fudgy brownies layered on a twelve-inch skewer and drizzled with white and milk chocolate. (Section 145) Turkey Burger – Charbroiled turkey patty on split top bun with arugula and pico de gallo; served with house fried tortilla chips. (Section 135 & 458)

– Charbroiled turkey patty on split top bun with arugula and pico de gallo; served with house fried tortilla chips. (Section 135 & 458) Vegan Burger – Malibu vegan patty on split top bun with arugula and sliced tomato; served with house fried tortilla chips. (Section 135 & 458)

– Malibu vegan patty on split top bun with arugula and sliced tomato; served with house fried tortilla chips. (Section 135 & 458) Gluten Free Chicken Tenders – Four gluten free chicken tenders served a la cart or as a basket with tater tots. (Section 135 & 458) Also new to Busch Stadium this season will be the 8th Street Market, which is a grab-and-go concept. It fills the space previously occupied by the Build-A-Bear Workshop behind home plate. Build-A-Bear is now located in the Ford Plaza. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! TRAFFIC ADVISORY ON 44 -MoDOT will have several lane closures on I-44 inside the city limits on Opening Day. The department will have one lane closed in each direction on I-44 between Jamieson and Kingshighway. In addition, the department will have one lane closed on the ramp from eastbound I-44 to northbound I-55. Outside of the city, one lane will be closed around the clock on northbound and southbound I-55 at Reavis Barracks Road. Fans heading to Opening Day activities should consider using I-70 or I-64 to get downtown, or allow themselves extra time to get through the work zones on I-44. As usual, Clark Street will be closed in between the stadium and Ballpark Village. photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip