Happening on Friday, Oct. 15

Adult Game Night: Halloween Edition at the City Museum

From 7 - 11 p.m. this Friday, the City Museum in St. Louis, MO will be open to ages 21 and up for a Halloween-themed Adult Game Night. If you've never been inside this extraordinary place, you're in for a treat! Entry costs $25 per person and includes beats by DJ Rico Steez, and access to all interior museum attractions including a 10-story slide, climbers, and the Enchanted Caves. Shop at the Dark Market featuring local vendors, and participate in the costume contest, the winner of which will receive an all-inclusive Rooftop Date Night for 8 people. Read more Happening on Saturday, Oct. 16

Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off

Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off happening this Saturday from Noon until 3 p.m. at The Lodge at the Lovejoy, located at 401 Piasa Street. Guests will vote to determine a “People’s Choice” winner and best-decorated booth. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under.

EUCC's Fall Festival Online Basket Auction Ends on Oct. 16

Evangelical United Church of Christ Women's Fellowship is hosting its 2nd Annual Basket Auction to benefit church and community projects. To help support this group, consider bidding on a few of the items listed on their bidding website.The highest bids on Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. will win! Read more

JSC 2021 Witches Night Out

Calling all witches, good and bad... Dust off your broom and throw on your best witch hat. The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is hosting their 2021 Witches Night Out on Oct. 16 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Miner Park in Glen Carbon, IL. There will be spellbinding music performed by Johnny Rock-itt & the Double Wide Symphony, dancing, shopping, food, and drinks. The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon helps meet the needs of multiple families and organizations in our community through service projects and grant funds.

Happening on Sunday, Oct. 17

29th Annual Leclaire Parkfest

Get out to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and start your Christmas shopping at the 29th Annual Leclaire Parkfest this Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. at Leclaire Park on Hale Avenue in Edwardsville, IL. The annual festival features live music and a wide variety of delicious food provided by local non-profits. Local artisans and crafters will have their work on display and available for purchase. Games, pet adoptions, vintage cars and tractors, and other family activities will provide something for every age. The St. Andrew’s Relay for Life Team will have thousands of books available at bargain prices. And, exhibits of historic photos and narrated trolley tours will tell the unique story of the Leclaire National Historic District. Read more

Free Concert: A Tribute to Bud Summers

The Upper Alton Association and Scott Credit Union present A Tribute to Bud Summers on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 3 - 6 p.m., at the Alton Amphitheater. This is a free concert; food and drink vendors will be available.

