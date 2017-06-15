EDWARDSVILLE – Witty Catholic humor is at the forefront of this weekend’s events at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.

This Friday and Saturday, enjoy a trip back in time to the good old days of Catholic school with Sister’s Summer School Catechism: God Never Takes a Vacation!

Article continues after sponsor message

During the show, which has been acclaimed as both hilarious and entirely respectful, Sister is not happy that students weren’t paying attention in catechism class. Now, she’s stuck with the class to discuss questions like, “Did Jesus go to summer school?” or “What is an appropriate summer vacation for a practicing Catholic?”

The satirical comedy show will take place for two separate shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $35.

For more information about this week’s events at the Wildey Theatre, visit their website at www.wildeytheatre.com or call (618) 307-1750.

More like this: