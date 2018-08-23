EDWARDSVILLE - Recently, Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com worked in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County TRIAD group to film a video appropriately titled: “What to expect during a traffic stop.”

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin is a staunch advocate for this video initiative, along with the TRIAD (Elderly Service) initiative. Lakin said he wants to ensure the sheriff's office is providing the best possible police service to the citizens of Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kris Tharp was the coordinator for the video with riverbender.com's Charles Thomas.

Lt. Tharp said the video, “What to expect during a traffic stop," was born from the need for transparency in regard to the way, they as the police, conduct their daily duties.

“There is a lot of information available on social media and the internet on this topic, much of which is incorrect,” he said. “This video sets the record straight on the matter and establishes the sheriff’s office as a trusted source for information our community needs to know.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Most people will only have one-on-one contact with a police officer when, and if, they are stopped for a traffic violation. It can be stressful and induce some anxiety. This video is designed to reduce the stress and anxiety through information and knowledge. An informed community is a safer community.”

Lt. Tharp has also been a leader in the recent TRIAD initiative, which continues to gain attention throughout the region.

“Although this project was originally geared to educate our older more established drivers through the sheriff’s office TRIAD (Elderly Service) initiative, I believe it should be viewed by our fledgling drivers, our older drivers, and everyone in between,” Lt. Tharp said. “Every parent should watch this video with the young drivers in their family. I think it would be a great supplement to a driver’s education program.

“It is worth noting that traffic stops are considered one of the most dangerous elements of a police officer’s daily duties. We believe the dissemination of this video will educate our public and hopefully keep everyone safe, including our deputies.”

Lt. Tharp issued thanks to Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com, especially Charles Thomas, for making the video a reality, then agreeing to have it on the websites and Facebook pages.

“It is a great example of community partnership and what makes the area we live in great,” he said.

More like this:

Related Video: