ALTON - Alton’s Fireworks on the Mississippi kick off at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The fireworks can be seen throughout town, but according to Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert, the best seat is at the Alton Amphitheater. Gates open at 5 p.m. and there will be food trucks and performances by DJ Bright and the 399th Army Band from Ft. Leonard Wood.

“It is arguably the greatest fireworks show on the Mississippi River,” Herkert said. “I know I’m biased towards that, but we’re thrilled to be kind of leading it. There’s a lot of businesses that have events that evening. We all work together to have a great night for the city across the board.”

The Amphitheater will host several food trucks, including Pig On A Wing, Load It Your Way, Red Apron, Twist of Sol, Quick Bite Frozen Treats and Kona Ice. The Amphitheater Commission will also be selling funnel cakes, and the City of Alton will provide concessions.

DJ Bright, a veteran, will play music from 5 p.m. until around 7:30 p.m., when the 399th Army Band from Ft. Leonard Wood takes the stage. The 399th Army Band played last year and was “a huge hit,” Herkert said. The amphitheater is eager to welcome them back. The 399th Army Band will play until the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Herkert noted that July 3 is a busy day in downtown Alton, with many businesses also hosting events throughout the night. He encourages people to visit downtown and enjoy the events before coming to the amphitheater to watch the fireworks. He hopes to see many community members out and about for this year’s Independence Day celebration.

“This event is great because you’ve got other businesses along Broadway that have events, so people can make a round through the entire city and hit all of the events,” Herkert added. “We’re not trying to compete against one another. We’re all trying to work together, so it’s nice that people can kind of move around our downtown area and go to various events and then hopefully end up at the amphitheater because that’s the best place to watch the fireworks.”

For more information about Alton’s Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration, visit the official webpage at AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com.

