ST. LOUIS - In an effort to continue to develop the workforce in Missouri, nonprofit, online university WGU Missouri is proud to offer BJC HealthCare’s more than 30,000 employees and their families an affordable way to further their education. BJC, one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, currently operates 15 hospitals and multiple community health locations in Missouri and southern Illinois. Through an existing partnership with WGU Missouri, BJC employees have enjoyed access to tuition discounts and scholarships to the school for years, but WGU Missouri is now extending those benefits to family members of BJC employees. Through Dec. 31, 2017, family members of BJC employees will receive a five percent discount (for up to two years) to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree at WGU Missouri and will also be eligible to apply for exclusive BJC scholarships, valued at up to $2,000 each.

Continuing education is important to BJC employees like Joel Longanecker, who completed his Master of Science in Management and Leadership with WGU Missouri in 2017. “From learning to work autonomously to having a better idea of how to lead in the workplace, the things I learned at WGU Missouri had a significant impact in preparing me for my current position at BJC,” said Longanecker. “The competency-based format made it easier to me to get through classes quickly and confidently because I was able to apply what I was doing at work to the courses I was taking.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More than 2,520 students from around the Show Me State are currently enrolled in a WGU Missouri program, including the popular RN to BSN program. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, WGU Missouri’s competency-based learning model allows students to study and learn on their own schedules and at their own pace. Rather than spending time in classes with set times, students can move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. As a result, many students are able to accelerate their time to degree completion – the average time to bachelor’s degree at WGU Missouri is less than three years.

This special, limited-time offer allows families of BJC employees to receive a five percent discount on tuition for up to four six-month terms. The discount will apply to any of WGU Missouri’s degree programs in information technology, health care, education and business. Tuition is charged at a flat rate of $3,000 per six-month term for most programs, and terms can begin on the first day of any month. Scholarship and federal financial aid are also available to qualified students. For more information on WGU Missouri, and details on the BJC partnership benefits, visit missouri.wgu.edu/BJC.

More like this: