ST. LOUIS – The more than 2,300 students who have been affected by the closure of Vatterott will have many questions to consider moving forward, but WGU Missouri hopes whether to finish their degree is not among them. To help encourage students to continue pursuing their educational goals, the nonprofit, competency-based university today announced the availability of $50,000 in Vatterott Transfer Scholarship funds, available for qualifying Vatterott students who transfer to WGU Missouri. The scholarships are worth up to $2,000 per student. Those interested in applying should visit WGU.edu/vatterottclosure.

“WGU Missouri can be a great option for Vatterott students seeking degrees in IT, business and some health professions,” said WGU Missouri Chancellor Dr. Angie Besendorfer. “We encourage displaced Vatterott students to continue their quests for career success. WGU Missouri’s flexible and affordable programs can help them achieve their goals.”

The Vatterott Transfer Scholarship is competitive and can be used toward any of WGU Missouri’s 60+ bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in information technology, nursing and healthcare, business, and teacher education. Scholarships will be awarded based on the student’s academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations. The scholarship will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms, toward WGU’s flat-rate tuition of about $3,500 per term for most programs.

In addition to the scholarships, WGU Missouri will waive the university’s $65 application fee for Vatterott students. WGU Missouri has dedicated admissions staff to review Vatterott students’ situations and are available to answer their questions. As one of the nation’s largest nonprofit universities, WGU pioneered a competency-based model that is ideal for adult students because it allows them to take advantage of previous college or work experience as they progress toward their degree. For more information, visit Missouri.wgu.edu.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

