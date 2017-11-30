ST. LOUIS - According to the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce, 65 percent of all jobs in the U.S. economy will require postsecondary education by the year 2020. In an effort to help prepare Missouri’s workforce for these careers, nonprofit WGU Missouri has announced it will award 25 scholarships to students pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees at the fully online, competency-based university.

Each 2020 Vision Scholarship is valued at up to $2,000 – $500 per six-month term for up to four terms. Applications are now being accepted for these scholarships through Dec. 31.

To be eligible for one of these scholarships, applicants must be officially admitted to WGU Missouri, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. While WGU Missouri will award up to 25 scholarships, recipients will be selected based on their academic records, financial needs, and readiness for online study at WGU Missouri, among other considerations.

WGU Missouri’s competency-based learning model makes it possible for working adults to fit studying into their busy lives. While the university’s online degree programs are rigorous and challenging, students can earn their degrees without sacrificing work, family, and financial obligations. Students complete courses as soon as they demonstrate they have mastered the materials, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know and spend more time on what they still need to learn. As a result, many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing faster and saving money –the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree is about two and half years. This, combined with low tuition of about $6,000 a year for most programs, is helping more working adults go back to school.

Online, accredited, and nonprofit, WGU Missouri offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, K–12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents.

Established in 2013 through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Nursing College programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*), and the Health Informatics program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM).

More information is available at missouri.wgu.edu or by calling 855.948.8493.

