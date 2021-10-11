St. LOUIS – WGU Missouri is pleased to announce a new scholarship offering in honor of the 56thanniversary of the completion of the Gateway Arch. The university will award more than $60,000 in scholarships to Missourians and those in the Metro East who are interested in furthering their education and advancing their careers. The Gateway Arch opened Oct. 28, 1965, as a symbol of the role St. Louis and the state of Missouri played in the Westward Expansion of the United States during the 19th century, and WGU Missouri aims to honor this important legacy through the "Gateway to Your Future” scholarship.

“Americans traveling westward through Missouri and beyond during the 1800s did so in hopes of building better lives for their families and future generations,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “In that same vein, we hope this scholarship will inspire those who want to grow professionally and improve their lives to go back to school and complete their degrees.”

The “Gateway to Your Future” scholarships are open to new students enrolling in any of WGU’s more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, information technology, nursing and healthcare, and K-12 teacher education. Each scholarship is valued at up to $3,000 and will be applied at a rate of $750 per term, renewable for up to four terms, toward WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of $3,800 per six-month term. Applications are currently being accepted at http://missouri.wgu.edu/gateway through Dec. 31, 2021.

To learn more about WGU Missouri and the “Gateway to Your Future” scholarship, visit http://missouri.wgu.edu/gateway.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,600 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

