ST. LOUIS – WGU Missouri and its parent university, Western Governor’s University, recently received national recognition for their innovative approach to providing high-quality, affordable education to working adults. The university was named as the recipient of the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) 2017 Institutional Service Award, and was also honored with the Online Learning Consortium’s 2017 OLC Digital Learning Innovation Award (DLIAward).

The 2017 CAEL Institutional Service Award recognized WGU Missouri for providing outstanding programs and services for adult learners. The award comes on the heels of a study commissioned by CAEL, in which the organization found that adult learners benefit from WGU Missouri’s learning model. The findings were presented by CAEL to students and staff in Kansas City in July.

“Since its founding, WGU has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring that every student has access to higher education by providing innovative learning solutions, like online learning and competency-based education, that encourage adults to complete a degree or credential on their terms,” said CAEL CEO and President, Pamela Tate. “WGU is an inspiration to us and to the entire higher education community.”

The competency-based university was also recognized by the Online Learning Consortium for advancing undergraduate student success through the adoption of digital courseware. WGU was one of three institutions and ten faculty-led teams selected from among 60 submissions in the second annual OLC DLIAward competition. WGU was recognized for its role in advancing undergraduate student success through the adoption of a specialized course that focused entirely on the affective domain of learning and resulted in improved student outcomes.

The course was implemented in WGU’s College of Health Professions with nursing students. More than 10,000 nursing students have completed the course, which was the result of a decade of research and independent evaluation. More than 76 percent of students who have completed the course report they are more motivated to graduate. Subsequent to this course, students are showing greater success in completing challenging courses and are progressing academically at higher rates.

WGU was selected for the OLC award after two rounds of review. Details about each of the 2017 OLC DLIAward honorees can be found online athttps://onlinelearningconsortium.org/about/olc-awards/2017-DLIAward-recipients. Information about the CAEL award can be found at www.cael.org.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is an online, competency-based university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members serve as mentors, working one-on-one with students, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

Established in 2013 through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

More information is available at missouri.wgu.edu or by calling 855.948.8493.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

