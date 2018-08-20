ST. LOUIS – As concerns about college affordability grow, WGU Missouri is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to expanding access to affordable, higher education for adults across the state. The online university invested more than $500,000 in scholarships for FY18, helping to make the dream of higher education a reality for hundreds. Since WGU Missouri was established in 2013, a total of $1.4 million in scholarships have been awarded, and the university plans to increase that total to $2 million over the next year, pledging to award an additional $650,000 in scholarships to encourage those who have some college but no degree to consider furthering their education.

In just this past fiscal year alone, which wrapped up June 30, 2018, awarded scholarships totaled $507,629, exceeding the half-million-dollar goal set one year ago. WGU Missouri received 2,906 applications and awarded 234 scholarships ranging in value from $2,000 to $5,000 to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in business, K-12 teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri has awarded 718 scholarships since its inception.

“Scholarships are one of the many ways in which we at WGU Missouri help remove obstacles from the paths of working adults who are looking to achieve their educational goals and improve their career opportunities,” said WGU Missouri Chancellor Dr. Angie Besendorfer. “Earning a college degree is a stepping stone to a better career and a brighter future, and providing scholarships and access to affordable, high-quality education is part of our investment in the future of our students.”

Scholarships are awarded to students following an online application process. WGU Missouri awards scholarships based on three factors: meeting the basic eligibility requirements, answers given on the application and an interview with a scholarship counselor. The scholarship committee recurrently awards scholarships throughout the year as new students are admitted to their programs each month. To learn more about the scholarships that WGU Missouri has available, visit missouri.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

