ST. LOUIS — In celebration of the 52nd anniversary of the completion of the Gateway Arch, which opened Oct. 28, 1965, as a symbol of St. Louis and Missouri’s role in the Westward Expansion of the United States during the 19th century, WGU Missouri is offering the “Gateway to Your Future” scholarship for Missourians who want to enhance their careers with a college degree.

The scholarships, each valued at up to $2,000 ($500 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms), will be applied toward WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of $3,250 per term for an undergraduate or graduate degree in information technology, nursing and healthcare, business, and teacher education. Applications are currently being accepted at http://www.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships/gateway through Dec. 31, 2017. For students interested in applying, WGU Missouri will waive the normal $65 application fee if they enter the code GATEWAY upon completion of the application.

Article continues after sponsor message

“At the height of westward expansion, many Americans traveled through Missouri with dreams of building better lives for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “This scholarship is designed to serve as a reminder to Missouri residents, who have their own dreams of enhancing their lives by furthering their education, of the role our state has historically played in helping people fulfil their goals.”

To be eligible for the “Gateway to Your Future” scholarship, applicants must be new students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in any of WGU Missouri’s more than 50 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the student’s academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2017.

More like this: