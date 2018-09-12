ST. LOUIS — To help make going back to school and earning a college degree a reality for busy adults, WGU Missouri will award $75,000 in scholarships to aspiring students who apply to the nonprofit, fully online university by Sept. 30, 2018. The Back to School Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 per student, and is open to new students in any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered at WGU Missouri– programs in business, information technology, education, and health professions, including nursing.

The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. While multiple scholarships will be awarded, this is a competitive program, and scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.

“Going back to school was the best decision I could have made,” said Lindsey Ingolia, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and is set to graduate in December. “WGU Missouri has given me a flexible and affordable path to completing my degree while working full time and raising a family. I am looking forward to using the skills and experience I am gaining at WGU Missouri to advance my career in the future.”

Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU Missouri’s competency-based education model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrated that they have mastered subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU Missouri’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

For more information about WGU Missouri or available scholarships, visit missouri.wgu.edu.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

