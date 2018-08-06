Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, Alton Mayor Brant Walker and contractor Dave Thomas of Dave Thomas Design at the WMA Memorial site for the restoration of the WMA obelisk.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, Alton Mayor Brant Walker and contractor Dave Thomas of Dave Thomas Design at the rebuilt WMA Memorial site.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Western Military Memorial destroyed by a severe windstorm in October 2017 has been restored.

Article continues after sponsor message

The obelisk memorial is located at the front gate of the former military school that is now the property of Mississippi Valley Christian School on Seminary Street in Alton.

Brad Gwaltney of Professional Landscaping and Dave Thomas of Dave Thomas Design, both of whom were instrumental in the construction of the original WMA Memorial came to the rescue in repairing the historical Alton site, Charles Jackson, a spokesperson for the Western Military Group, said.

The city’s WMA Memorial Committee said insurance covered the bulk of the restoration and the committee is going to pay the $500 deductible.

More like this:

Dec 26, 2023 - Seed To Sewn Shows Strong Support For Grafton Memorial

Oct 11, 2023 - Grafton Shares "Regional and Spectacular" Veterans Memorial and Museum Plans

Jan 6, 2024 - Local Clothing Business Partners with Grafton Veteran's Memorial

Oct 6, 2023 - Grafton to Unveil Plans for $6M Veterans Memorial and Museum

Sep 22, 2023 - Veterans Festival Displays Global War On Terrorism Memorial Wall

 