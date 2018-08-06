ALTON - The Western Military Memorial destroyed by a severe windstorm in October 2017 has been restored.

The obelisk memorial is located at the front gate of the former military school that is now the property of Mississippi Valley Christian School on Seminary Street in Alton.

Brad Gwaltney of Professional Landscaping and Dave Thomas of Dave Thomas Design, both of whom were instrumental in the construction of the original WMA Memorial came to the rescue in repairing the historical Alton site, Charles Jackson, a spokesperson for the Western Military Group, said.

The city’s WMA Memorial Committee said insurance covered the bulk of the restoration and the committee is going to pay the $500 deductible.

