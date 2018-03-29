EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville sophomore first baseman Drake Westcott came up big – really big – when the Tigers needed him most Wednesday evening.

The Tigers were trailing 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh when, with no outs and a run in with the bases loaded, Westcott stepped to the plate against Granite City pitcher Reide Wilson and, with a 1-1 count, got ahold of a Wilson “high and outside fastball,” as it was described, and put it over the fence in right-center field to give the Tigers a 5-4 win over the Warriors.

“We didn't have any hits besides the bunt (a bunt single from Blake Burris in the third) until that last inning and we put everything together,” Westcott said. “I squared it up and had a good feeling that it was going to go over (the boards).”

The Warriors had scored three times in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 4-0. “It's going to give our team a lot of momentum moving forward to get this win,” Westcott said. “Everyone pitched together to put together a team win today.”

GCHS starting pitcher Brennan Haddix had the Tigers handcuffed at the start. “I think everyone was anxious out front,” Westcott said. “It was slow and we were waiting back; we were squaring up but just missing them – we didn't put really great swings on them until the last couple of innings.”

The recent weather conditions in the area – rain and cold weather hasn't allowed teams to get outside as much as they would like – may have contributed to the slow start Wednesday. “It was (a little bit rusty for the Tigers) because we've been inside in a gym with a different environment,” Westcott said. “Everyone worked hard inside and translated it on the field.”

The Tigers play Moline at 2 p.m. Friday, also at Tom Pile.

