EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High first baseman Drake Westcott had a big day at the plate, hitting three home runs and driving home six runs as the Tigers defeated Granite City 15-5 in a baseball game played Tuesday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

Westcott hit a solo homer in the first inning, a two-run shot in the third that scored Hayden Moore ahead of him, and a three-run homer in the fourth that scored Moore and Blake Burris ahead of him.

Moore, Jack Cooper and Max Ringering also had home runs for the Tigers, who scored five times in the sixth to end the game, due to the 10-run rule.

Moore was four-for-four with a pair of RBIs in the game, and Joe Copeland was three-for-three as part of a 15-hit Edwardsville attack.

Freddy Edwards led the way for the Warriors by going three-for-four on the day, while Cameron Hibbets, Mason Roehr, Austin Bonvicino and Brennan Haddix all had RBIs for Granite.

Grant Schaefer allowed three hits and struck out three in five innings to get the win for Edwardsville, while Haddix took the loss for the Warriors, giving up nine hits while fanning one.

The Tigers are now 6-2 on the season and travels to Springfield to play Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. before playing the first of their two games at Busch Stadium on Saturday evening against Hillsboro, Mo., with a start time of approximately 4:45 p.m., following the St. Louis Cardinals-San Diego Padres game.

The Warriors drop to 5-7 and play at Alton Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., then is at Triad for a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.

