ROCKFORD – Alton’s Ashley Westbrook rolled a six-game series of 1,192, tied for 29th with O’Fallon’s Hayleigh Williams, and Edwardsville’s Sydney Sahuri bowled an 1,111 series to advance to the final two rounds, while the Panthers’ team are in the lead with a team series of 6,174 at the end of the first day of the IHSA girls state bowling tournament Friday at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Belleville East sits in fourth place with a team score of 5,794, while Collinsville is in sixth with 5,716 to advance to the final day of the tournament on Saturday.

Machesney Park Harlem is in second place with a score of 6,099, followed by Minooka with 5,815, the Lancers, and Joliet West rounding out the top five with 5,714. After the Kahoks, Lockport is in seventh with 5.677, Schaumburg in eighth at 5,563, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East is ninth with a score of 5,554, Sycamore is 10th with a score of 5,459, Antioch is in 11th with a score of 5,303 and South Elgin claimed the final team qualifying spot at 12th at 5,291.

Rebecca Hagerman of Harlem is the individual leader at 1,446 for the six-game set, with O’Fallon’s Natalie Heltme in second with a score of 1,398, Kaia Gray of Chicago Kenwood third at 1,323, Katie Strache of Oak Lawn Richard fourth at 1,309 and Jemma Skweres of Hoffman Estates Conant fifth with 1,304.

Haley Dunn of Belleville West had a six-game set of 1,115 to also advance to the final two rounds. Triad’s Karsyn Braasch bowled a 1,040 series, but didn’t qualify for the final day.

Heltne’s 1,398 series led the Panthers, while Mary Orf bowled a 1,294, Lauren Tomaszewski had a series of 1,199, followed by Williams’ 1,192 and Grace Braswell had a 1,192 set.

Makayla Tyra led the Lancers with a series of 1,236, with Grace Kowalski had a 1,232, Abby Gray rolled a 1,228 and Amber Carroll had a 1,096 series. Caitlyn Radiff had a four-game series of 524, Elisabeth Symonds had two games of 321 and Suzie Luehmann had a single game of 157.

Tyme Sampson led Collinsville with a 1,297 series, followed by Cristie Buckman’s 1.184, Ashleigh Thilman had a 1,115, Brandy Stewart rolled a 1,070 and Caitlyn Ennis rolled a 1,050.

The final day of the tournament will be Saturday, with the third round set to start at 9 a.m.

