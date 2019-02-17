ROCKFORD – It was a banner day for the Southwestern Conference, as Alton’s Ashley Westbrook finished 28th in the individual standings, Edwardsville’s Sydney Sahuri was 57th, and O’Fallon won the team championship on the final day of the IHSA girls state bowling tournament Saturday at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Westbrook rolled a total 12-game series of 2,382, while Sahuri had a 12-game set of 2,241 on the final day. Rebecca Hagerman of Machesney Park Harlem won the individual championship with a score of 2,670. with O’Fallon’s Lauren Tomaszewski finishing second at 2,552. Caitlyn Bannister of Rockford Auburn was third with a score of 2,532, followed by Chloe Siezega of Lockport with a 2,531. Gina Russell of Minooka rounded out the top five with a score of 2,521.

The Panthers won the state team championship with a score of 12,122, with Harlem finishing second at 12,024. Minooka was third with a score of 11,856, Joliet West fourth at 11,429, and Lockport rounding out the top five with a score of 11,272.

Belleville East was sixth with 11,230, Schaumburg seventh with 11,227, Collinsville eighth at 11,172, Sycamore ninth with 10,978, finishing 10th was Frankfort Lincoln-Way East at 10,897, South Elgin 11th at 10,809, and Antioch was 12th with a score of 10,693.

The Panthers were paced by Tomaszewski’s second-place score, followed by Mary Orf with a 2,430, Natalie Heltne’s 2,429, Hayleigh Williams with a 2,398 and Grace Braswell scored 2,313.

The Lancers leading bowler was Abby Gray, with a 2,464, Grace Kowalski bowled a 2,348, Makayla Tyra had a 2,285 and Amber Carroll rolled a 2,200. Elisabeth Symonds had a three-game set of 832, Caitlyn Ratliff had a 648. and Suzie Luehmann bowled a 453.

The Kahoks were led by Cristie Buckman, who had a 2,389, Tyme Sampson rolled a 2,377, Brandy Stewart had a 2,190 score, Ashleigh Thilman had a 1,981 and Caitlyn Ennis a 1,923. Mackenzie Hunter bowled two games of 312.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

