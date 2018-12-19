BELLEVILLE - Alton High's Ashley Westbrook and Alex Bergin combined for solid bowling outings Tuesday at Belleville West. Westbrook rolled a 605 score, while Bergin had a score of 581. The junior varsity boys also captured praise from their coach for their efforts.

Belleville West defeated Alton's girls bowling team 27-13 in the dual competition.

The Alton varsity bowling boys lost 29 1/2 to 10 1/2. Leading the boys was Jarod Cochran with 677 with a 256.

The Alton JV boys impressed their Coach David Meyer.

"I am very proud of because they increased and bowled very well today," Meyer said. "J.D. Crafton had a 461. Blake Markel 465. Wyatt Jones 404 and leading Bryce Summers 531. "The JV boys did a good job."

