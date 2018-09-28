COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the westbound left lane of I-270 at Illinois 3 will be closed beginning Thursday, October 4, 2018, weather permitting. This closure will be in place between the hours of 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM. This work is necessary to complete median cable repair.

The Department advises the traveling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected, and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

The contractor on this project is Illini Excavation & Reclamation of South Roxana, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.