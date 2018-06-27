EAST ALTON - West Star Aviation Announced the appointment of Howard Allred as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of West Star Aviation.

Howard has served in a senior financial leadership position for over 31 years, including that of CFO and Director of Finance for various companies including Adidas Taylor Made subsidiary, Nike and Specialized Bicycle. He received his undergraduate degree from Utah State University and earned an MBA from the University of Oregon.

"We are very excited to have Howard join our team. He has the experience and leadership skills we need to continue growing West Star while maintaining our industry-leading commitment to customer service," said Jim Rankin, CEO of West Star Aviation.

"I look forward to putting my experience to use with a leader like West Star Aviation, and will use the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the company. The culture and market position of this company are particularly exciting and I am proud to be a part of this team," said Howard Allred, CFO of West Star Aviation.

Howard will be located at West Star's East Alton, (ALN) facility and will be responsible for the financial welfare of the company.

Voted #1 Preferred MRO for five consecutive years from 2014-2018 in Professional Pilot Magazine's annual "Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment" (PRASE) Survey, West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; and Chattanooga, TN, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call

800-922-2421.

