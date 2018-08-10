EAST ALTON - West Star Aviation is pleased to announce the appointment of Marty Rhine to Vice President of Sales and Steve Bates to Manager of Technical Sales. Marty and Steve have completed their transition and are active in their new roles.

Marty Rhine joined West Star in 2005 as a Senior Avionics Design Engineer and was promoted to Director of Sales. Marty has over 10 years of avionics technical expertise, engineering and solid customer relationships. In his new role as Vice President of Sales, Marty will oversee the development and execution of sales strategy while also providing leadership and direction to the West Star Sales and Design teams.

“I look forward to working with this team of professionals, and looking forward to the future growth of this company," said Marty Rhine, Vice President of Sales, West Star Aviation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Steve Bates joined West Star as the Challenger/Global Technical Sales Manager in 2015 and now will act as the Manager of Technical Sales, effective immediately. Steve will provide leadership to the ALN based Technical Sales and Design team.

"I am proud to continue my career with West Star and I am eager to work with the sales and design team at ALN," said Steve Bates, Manager of Technical Sales, West Star Aviation.

"Marty grew up on the floor, and since 2005, has developed a vast knowledge of our business," said Rodger Renaud, President & Chief Operating Officer, West Star Aviation. " He has built and cultivated relationships with key vendors and customers which has been instrumental in the growth of our company. Likewise, we are happy to see Steve grow in his career here at West Star. He has a proven leadership record and we believe he will be a valuable asset managing our sales and design team at ALN," Renaud continued.

Voted #1 Preferred MRO for five consecutive years from 2014-2018 in Professional Pilot Magazine's annual "Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment" (PRASE) Survey, West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; Chattanooga, TN; and Perryville, MO, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421.

More like this: