EAST ALTON - West Star Aviation is pleased to announce they have appointed Pete McKernan as Senior Vice President of Parts and Component Repair. Pete will be responsible for overseeing West Star Aviation landing gear and accessory departments along with their affiliates, Avant and DAS.

Pete has over 35 years of aviation experience working at Cessna/Textron holding various roles including Business Leader for ProAdvantage programs, Director of Aftermarket Finance and Vice President, Parts and Programs. During his time at Cessna/Textron he was responsible for leading organizations in sales, distribution, warranty administration, pricing and supplier management.

"We are pleased to have added Pete to our company. His experience and expertise will be a driving force in increasing sales and overall growth of our parts and component repair business," said Robert Rasberry, CEO, West Star Aviation.

Voted #1 Preferred MRO in the 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 Professional Pilot magazine annual “Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment” (PRASE) Survey, West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; and Chattanooga, TN, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421.

