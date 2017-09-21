Carrollton and West Central battled it out on the volleyball court in Carrollton on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

CARROLLTON - West Central is always a strong opponent for anyone in volleyball and Tuesday at Carrollton, the Wildcats did not quit, and outlasted the Hawks.

Carrollton came out on fire and easily stopped West Central 25-13 in the first game. In game two, it was nip and tuck throughout but West Central then won that game 28-26. In game three, West Central had more on the court than the Hawks and held on to win 25-20.

Carrollton volleyball coach Daniel Campbell said West Central outworked his team.

“We came out flat footed after we have worked on things to get the girls to move their feet,” he said. “That killed us in the end against West Central. We have some big things coming up with the Beardstown Tournament on the seventh and the Jersey Tournament on the 14th of October so I am ready to get back to practice.”

Campbell said he believes if his team plays like they did in the first game against West Central, the Hawks can play with anyone. Carrollton gets a chance to get back on track at 6 p.m. Thursday at Brown County, then travel to Brussels for a 6 p.m. Monday match.

