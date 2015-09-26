WINCHESTER - If the thunder doesn’t get you then the lighting will as the saying goes. For the Calhoun Warriors, they were struck by lighting early and often as the West Central Cougars took them down 42-6 in Winchester on Friday night.

“We turned the ball over more this game than we have all year,” Warriors head coach Aaron Elmore said. “We couldn’t stop anybody. We never got any breaks as far as we didn’t make any. Whenever you don’t make any breaks for yourself bad things happen.”

The story of the game for the most part was the Cougar offense running wild on the Warriors all night long and racked up a total of 473 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground. Lance Barnett led the West Central attack rushing for 180 yards on 12 carries for 3 touchdowns. Luk Weder spotted Barnett with 163 yards on 9 carries with 3 touchdowns as well. Kobie Hoover contributed with 68 yards on 7 carries.

“Our kids came in and they were hungry after a tough loss to Carrollton (28-56) and we executed our game plan,” West Central head coach Alex Ebbing said.

The regular staring quarterback for the Warriors, Blake Booth, suffered a concussion against North Greene last week and was unavailable. Thus he was replaced by arguably the Warriors most athletic player, Wesley Klocke.

Calhoun’s normal offensive layout is a triple option setup, but with the 6’4” Klocke in, the coaching staff threw West Central a curveball in their game plan by setting up with a 5-wide spread offense.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors came out passing the ball all over the field, but Klocke finished the night with 1 touchdown for 109 yards and completing 9 passes on 24 attempts.

“From a defensive perspective Calhoun came out a little different from the past and our kids were able to adjust and make plays so we’re happy with our defense, especially coming off a rough one at Carrollton,” Ebbing said.

Weder opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run to put West Central up 6-0, 3 minutes and 9 seconds into the game and it was all up hill from there on out for Calhoun.

Lance Barnett broke away for a 67-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

West Central didn’t let up as the second quarter approached and the Cougar defense stepped up at well. On the West Central 7-yard line, Klocke called his own number but was stripped of the ball by a Cougar player and West Central recovered the ball at their 5-yard line. Two plays later Weder put in the after burners and sprinted 85 yards to the house to put the Cougars up 20-0. At the time he had 133 yards on just 4 carries. Lance Barnett and Weder added to more touchdowns before the halftime break and the score was 34-0 West Central.

On the Cougars first possession of the third quarter Barnett ran in a 77-yard touchdown to complete West Central’s scoring barrage. The lone score of the night for Calhoun came with 3:13 left in the game when Klocke hooked up with Damien Pohlman on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

More like this: