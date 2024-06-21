ALTON — The Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Racing event is set to take place this weekend from June 21-23, 2024.

The highly anticipated event is expected to draw significant crowds and increase vehicle traffic, particularly along the Highway 67 corridor in West Alton.

In response to the influx of visitors, Lincoln Shields in West Alton will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, June 22, 2024, and Sunday, June 23, 2024. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution when traveling through the area.

The Alton Police Department is informing residents that this will be a heavily attended event and is expected to bring a lot of traffic to the downtown area of Alton. If you are not attending the event, please consider using alternate routes of travel to avoid the area, or plan ahead for possible delays.

For attendees, parking guides, ticket information, and other resources are available to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to stay informed and be mindful of the increased activity in the area throughout the weekend.

If you are coming down to the races and don't want to fight the traffic, there are free shuttles. The parking garage at 824 East 4th Street in Alton will be one pickup point. Another shuttle pickup point will be at Eastgate Plaza at 625 Lewis and Clark Blvd in East Alton.

The shuttles run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

