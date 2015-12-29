WEST ALTON, MO. - At around 11:00 a.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District and the Mayor of West Alton William Richter have issued an evacuation order effective immediately for residents and volunteers in the town.

This evacuation comes after the Mississippi River's high water levels have began to flow overtop of the Consolidated North County Levee, which normally protects the rural community.

The Fire Protection District has been keeping residents in the know by using the popular social media website Facebook. In this morning's post announcing the urgent evacuation order, the page's manager explained how dire the situation is.

"Flooding in this town is imminent," the post said. "Access to and from town will be lost in a matter of hours."

The post also urged residents to share the post with their friends in order to ensure their residents' safety.

"If you cannot safely stay in your home, it is time to leave now."

On Sunday, Dec. 27, Mayor Richter and the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District underwent a voluntary evacuation order for the city limits of West Alton.

