EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys volleyball senior Cal Werths has been a big factor in the Tigers' success so far this season.

In the recent 5-12, 25-8 Tiger win at Lucco-Jackson Gym over Granite City, Werths was outstanding. Werths had 10 points on serve for EHS on the evening to go with five kills in that match.

“We did a lot of things right,” Werths said, “a couple of things to work on, of course, but it was definitely a good win under our belt. Our main goal was to come out with the intensity we've been talking about all week, coming out with the best intensity we've got and we definitely did that.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There were a couple of points we bottomed out on; we could have done better, but I think we ultimately achieved our goal.”

Werths took up volleyball four years ago and started with the game in his freshman year at EHS; outside of the high school season, Werths plays for the High Performance Illinois club team. “They've just helped me to get where I was,” Werths said. “I don't think I'd be playing volleyball in college if I wouldn't have played club (volleyball).”

Werths has committed to Lindenwood University-St. Charles to play at the collegiate level. “They're a good ball club,” Werths said. “I'm excited to see what they have to offer, work my can off and hopefully progress as a player.”

Werths plans on majoring in business at Lindenwood-St. Charles. “What section exactly, I haven't chosen yet,” Werths said.

More like this: