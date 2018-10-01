ALTON – Alton was recently given the equivalent of a bronze medal in “Out in STL,” a sister publication to the Riverfront Times (RFT), which explores and celebrates the LGBTQ community in St. Louis.

Readers of that publication can find it across the St. Louis Metro Area next to the RFT, and in Alton specifically at Bubby and Sissy's. Within the pages of the current issue, Alton was listed as the number three “gayborhood” in the St. Louis Metro Area. Editor-in-Chief of Out in STL, Chris Andoe, said the list was compiled from votes coming from readers of the publication, but added he understood why Alton was included.

“Alton has had an LGBT bar for close to 30 years, and the St. Louis LGBT History Project has clippings advertising drag shows in the area from the 1930s,” Andoe said in a Facebook message. “Beautiful, affordable historic housing stock is a big draw, as is the sense of community.”

Alton was the only showing on the list of the Metro East, despite Belleville (which tied with Fairview Heights lower on the list, Andoe said) being the site of the Metro East's large Pride event. Number one on the list was Tower Grove South, and number two was The Grove.

Andoe said Alton's solid place as number three may be impossible to break through. Considering the top two were among South City neighborhoods, which were chosen by 67 percent of the publication's collective readership, Alton is something of a dark horse candidate – but a very appreciated one.

“Alton is already a welcoming place with relatively relaxed attitudes about sexuality, compared with the surrounding area,” he said. “Millennials are far less rigid about their sexuality, so finding a way to introduce more young adults to Alton, which I've deemed the 'Bi-Muda Triangle,' would be a great start.”

In fact, when next year's list rolls around, Andoe said he could see Alton being in a stiff competition against nearby Belleville.

“I expect Belleville, the home base of Metro East Pride to rally next time,” he said.

Even if that does occur, Alton's placement on this list is well-deserved in Andoe's opinion. He said he loves the city's camaraderie.

“I'm in love with the town, which is how I met my husband when I was there exploring one January Saturday afternoon,” he said.

In the article itself, reasons for Alton's placement also includes the city's rich diversity of outdoor activities, affordable housing with plenty of history and, of course, a great party atmosphere.

It can be read in its entirety here: https://outinstl.com/where-we-live-presenting-the-st-louis-areas-top-5-lgbt-neighborhoods/

