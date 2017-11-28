MARYVILLE - Local businesswoman and Maryville resident Wendy Erhart filed the required signatures to officially become a Republican candidate for State Representative in Illinois 112th Legislative District. Erhart released the following statement regarding her candidacy and filing:

“After spending the last several months going door-to-door, the message I heard from voters was consistent and clear - we need a Representative in the 112th who will fight for reform and stand up to Mike Madigan. I am humbled by the support I have received and I look forward to continuing my campaign for lower taxes, a balanced budget, and term limits.”

As the only candidate in the race who has never held or sought public office, Erhart acknowledged the disadvantage of being an unfamiliar name to voters. Even so, she said her better known opponents have a lot more to worry about:

“I think voters are tired of seeing the same names on the ballot year after year, and I think they’re frustrated with the disconnect between the other candidates’ words and their actions. One claims he is for term limits, but here he is running for the sixth time. The other claims she is our voice in Springfield while she shamelessly takes marching orders from Mike Madigan. I’ll take my chances as the outsider.”

