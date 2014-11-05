WellSpring Resources is proud to announce its newest board member, Jacob Lowry. WellSpring Resources is a non-profit organization that provides treatment to individuals experiencing mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun and Greene Counties.

Lowry is a resident of Wood River who works for Clark-Wiegand Financial Services. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Missouri Baptist University. Lowry has served on the board of the Glen Ed Soccer Association for four years.

“Jacob will truly be an asset in building our agency’s future,” Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, WellSpring Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, said. “His skills will help us continue to offer effective behavioral health solutions, and help us as we implement new services and programs to meet the needs of our community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sopronyi-Tompkins also said that WellSpring Resources is always looking for new board members and volunteers that are passionate about helping people with mental health conditions or substance abuse disorders. To learn how to become a board member or volunteer with WellSpring Resources, you may contact Sopronyi-Tompkins by calling her (618) 462-2331.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: