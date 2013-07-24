A new full-time psychiatrist has joined local behavioral health services provider WellSpring Resources. Dr. Jonathan Colen, D.O., FAPA, will work at both WellSpring’s Alton and Jerseyville offices. Colen will work at WellSpring Resources’ Alton office on Mondays and Tuesdays, and at the Jerseyville office Thursdays and Fridays.

Colen received his doctoral degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine. He is a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and is a licensed physician and surgeon in Illinois and Missouri. Colen is also a Certified Anger Management Specialist. Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, Chief Executive Officer for WellSpring Resources, says that this new addition will help to meet an overwhelming demand.

“There is a great need for psychiatric care in our community, and we have worked hard to find the right person to make a difference,”Sopronyi-Tompkins said.

According to the National Council for Behavioral Healthcare, approximately 57.7 million Americans experience mental illness every year, but 2/3 of these individuals go without treatment. The Council says that most people go without care either because they are unable to access it or because they feel the pressures of the stigma that surrounds mental health related issues.

WellSpring Resources now hopes to help approximately 1,000 more children and adults through its Psychiatric and Medical Services. Psychiatric and Medical Services helps people deal with mental health conditions, like depression and anxiety. The doctor and nurses also evaluate physical health to help them decide the best care options.

For more information about WellSpring Resources, contact Anne Tyree at (618) 462-2331, ext. 2320.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The service’s Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

