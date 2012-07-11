July 2, 2012 - ALTON, IL - WellSpring Resources is introducing a new parenting program into its curriculum. The Chicago Parent Program is an evidence-based strategy for parents with young children. Trained group leaders will help parents tailor the strategy to fit their family's needs and goals.

The program is based on practices and principles that are supported by extensive research and feedback from real parents and grandparents. It is designed to help parents with children between the ages of two and ten.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Chicago Parent Program teaches parents a variety of parenting strategies and then helps parents select, modify, and use the strategies in ways that make sense for their family. It encourages parents to use their behavior, words and attention to guide their children to good behavior. The program is ten weeks in length and consists of 3 units, with 12 parenting group sessions total.

Interested parents can call WellSpring Resources at (618) 462-2331 to learn more about the program or to enroll. Start and end dates will be determined in accordance with enrollment. All sessions will be held at the Alton location, 2615 Edwards Street.



Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring's compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, more than 3,500 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring's behavioral health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

More like this: