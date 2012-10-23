WellSpring Resources will host a Red Cross blood drive on November 7 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The drive will be held on the second floor of WellSpring's headquarters building at 2615 Edwards Street, Alton.

According to the Red Cross, the Missouri-Illinois Region must collect approximately 800 blood products each day to keep up with the demand from hospitals. By donating blood, community members will help victims of traumatic events and serious illness, like chemotherapy patients. The blood you donate today could save a life tomorrow.

Eligible donors are encouraged to stay well hydrated before giving blood. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

For more information on donating blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. To schedule an appointment to donate at the WellSpring Resources blood drive, call Kelly Medlin at (618) 462-2331 or email her at kmedlin@wellspringresources.co.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring's compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, more than 3,700 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring's behavioral health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

