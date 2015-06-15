WellSpring Resources is seeking volunteers to help improve the appearance of Main Street group home in Alton. The group home—which is managed by WellSpring Resources—provides housing and life skills training for people with serious mental health conditions.

Volunteers are needed on July 15th to paint the group home’s porch and to plant new bushes and flowers. These improvements will beautify the lot and contribute to the overall appearance of the community. Project materials will be purchased with a grant from Alton Community Service League.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information or to sign up to be a volunteer, contact Alexandra Cope at acope@wellspringresources.co or (618) 462-2331, ext. 2219.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: