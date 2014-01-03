This December, WellSpring Resources (WR) received the Ellen T. Quinn Memorial Award for Agency Achievement. The award was presented by the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois at the organization’s Annual Conference in Chicago.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, WR’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “We are particularly excited to be recognized by a statewide organization.”

WR was selected because of its many achievements in the field of mental health, especially for the implementation of Open Access, a revolutionary consumer intake system tailored to the needs of the Riverbend community, and the Health Integration Project, which helps makes primary healthcare services and behavioral health services more accessible to people with serious mental health conditions.

“Together, these two initiatives represent a tremendous impact on the behavioral health of consumers experiencing mental health conditions,” Sopronyi-Tompkins said. “And by meeting the tremendous need for behavioral health services with doors wide open, WellSpring Resources has demonstrated its commitment to care for those in need even in the face of funding cuts and other adversities.”

WR is a behavioral health center serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, and Greene Counties in Illinois. During its latest fiscal year the organization served 6,100 children and adults, a 25% increase over the prior fiscal year. More than 90% of those served lived at or below the poverty line.

Article continues after sponsor message

“WR has made huge advances in the last several years,” Sopronyi-Tompkins said. “Beyond renaming and rebranding our agency in 2010, we also developed a brand new, 35,000 sq. ft. state of the art headquarters building in Alton. We have also expanded our services in Jersey County by introducing our Jerseyville office and to area children by placing specially-trained counselors in local school districts.”

Other cited accomplishments include:

WR was one of five organizations nationally selected by the National Council to participate in a Depression Care Collaborative

In 2012, WR trained all staff, clinical, administrative and pro-sumer, on trauma informed care in order to become a trauma informed provider.

WR was honored nationally by The National Council for Excellence in Family Leadership as a result of the Regional Family Leadership initiative

WR’s Dr. Donna Boone received state-wide recognition as Physician of the Year by the Illinois Association for Medication Assisted Treatment

WR paneled with 32 different private insurance networks to make behavioral health services more accessible to the general public

Sopronyi-Tompkins says that the public can look forward to many more advancements from WellSpring Resources in the coming year, including the grand opening of Amy’s Crossing, a 12-unit apartment complex that will provide safe and affordable housing for people experiencing mental health conditions.

The Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois (CBHA) is a statewide not-for-profit membership organization representing the interests of community behavioral healthcare agencies in the State of Illinois. CBHA promotes the development of quality programs providing services for community behavioral health including mental health, alcohol and substance abuse, rural mental health and children and adolescents.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: