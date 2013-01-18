Wellspring Resources has recently expanded its DUI Services to its Alton, Illinois location. WellSpring provides DUI evaluations for Court and the Secretary Of State, DUI education, and counseling services. WellSpring also provides evaluation services to individuals who wish to restore their driving privileges.

By Illinois law, anyone arrested for drunk driving must go through an alcohol and drug evaluation before their driving privileges can be restored. The evaluation is used to determine an individual’s hours of education needed and helps create their treatment plan.

“WellSpring has highly capable staff—some of our most experienced staff, in fact—performing DUI services,” Dawn Hirsch-Gregorio, WellSpring’s Director of Substance Abuse Services, said. “We often get compliments from DUI lawyers because our evaluations are so detailed.”

WellSpring will provide the court or the Office of the Secretary of State information to determine the level of education or treatment an individual needs. After the evaluation, the individual can receive treatment, which may include: DUI Risk Education, counseling, substance abuse treatment, or other activities as decided by a counselor. These treatments are also offered at WellSpring Resources.

For more information about DUI Services or to learn how to get started, contact Dawn Hirsch-Gregorio at (618) 462-2331.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, 4,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

