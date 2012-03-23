ALTON - WellSpring Resources has been selected to participate in the 2012 class of the National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare’s Adoption of Trauma-Informed Practices Learning Community.

The year-long learning community will help WR adapt its services to children and adults who have experienced trauma.

Their application was rated very highly among an especially talented and large number of applicant organizations.

WellSpring Resources also had several staff members trained on critical incident stress debriefing. These trained teams go out after a disaster or a tragedy has struck and provide on-site counseling for all those affected by the event, whether it’s a victim of abuse of any kind, violence and shootings, or natural disasters.

Individuals who have experienced homelessness or violence often have histories of physical and sexual abuse and other types of trauma-inducing experiences. These experiences can lead to mental health and co-occurring disorders such as chronic health conditions, substance abuse, eating disorders, and HIV/AIDS, as well as contact with the criminal justice system.

Research has demonstrated that organizations provide more effective services, and individuals experience better outcomes, as a result of a trauma informed environment.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth, providing offices in Alton, Jerseyville, and East St. Louis. Last year, more than 3,500 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s behavioral health and substance abuse services. WellSpring Resources accepts most insurances.

For more information, please call WellSpring Resources in Alton at (618) 462-2331, in Jerseyville at (618) 639-2010, or at East St. Louis at (618) 482-8191. You can also visit their website at www.wellspringresources.co.

