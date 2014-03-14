WellSpring Resources will be hosting their semi-annual Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday, April 7th from 2:00 – 6:00pm at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton. Please consider donating. Each donation can help up to three people. You are making a lifesaving contribution that benefits accident victims, cancer patients, surgical candidates, children with blood disorders and many others. If you have never donated blood, please consider doing so. Your donations are always in constant demand.

If you would like to make an appt, please visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: WellspringResources or call 1800-RED CROSS. If you plan to come, but are not sure when, please contact Kelly Medlin, Community Development Coordinator, at 618-208-2206 or kmedlin@wellspringresources.co so that she can RSVP for you.

