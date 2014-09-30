As of October 1, 2014, WellSpring Resources’ Alton office, Jerseyville office, apartments and group homes will be tobacco-free campuses. Chief Executive Officer Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins hopes that this policy change will make a positive impact on both its consumers and staff members.

“It is our responsibility as a community healthcare provider to model healthy practices and policy,” Sopronyi-Tompkins said. “Our tobacco-free policy is an extension of the many other policies we have in place to ensure our employees, consumers and visitors are safe and healthy when they come to our facilities.”

As part of the smoke-free initiative, smoking tobacco products or electronic cigarettes will be prohibited on all properties owned or managed by WellSpring Resources, including parking lots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cigarette smoking kills more than 480,000 Americans each year, and more than 41,000 of those deaths are caused by exposure to secondhand smoke. The CDC also states that tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of death and disease in the United States.

“Creating a tobacco-free campus will be a fresh start for our agency and our affiliates,” Sopronyi-Tompkins said. “We have not asked any of our consumers or employees to quit using tobacco products, but we have asked them to not use these products on our properties. We have also provided several resources for those who use this transition as an opportunity to quit.”

For more information, please contact Chrissy Wedel, WellSpring Resources’ Director of Customer Service, at (618) 462-2331.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

