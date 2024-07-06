GRAFTON - After navigating her own personal health issues and doing the same for family and friends, Sinelia Louis is embarking on the next chapter of her wellness journey with her business, Wellness With Sinelia. Through a series of sessions held right at home, Louis aims to help children and adults alike.

Wellness With Sinelia is primarily an in-home program to help children ages 3 to 10 with autism reach their full learning and behavioral potential through sessions guided by The Listening Program (TLP) therapy. Louis described TLP as “music that trains the brain” by strengthening neurological pathways for better learning, communication, and information processing.

Sessions are held at each client’s home and begin with TLP music, which plays while the child colors a coloring book or engages in another form of quiet play. Louis said each session usually lasts 45 minutes to one hour, and recommends one session per day for best results. Visit this link to read more about the “success stories” made possible through TLP therapy.

While the business’s primary focus is on helping children with autism, Louis added they also help men and women who want to start or maintain a healthy lifestyle. She explained how her own “long and winding” personal health journey inspired her to begin Wellness With Sinelia.

“I started Wellness With Sinelia because my journey of helping family and friends has been long and winding. I struggled with my health and chronic health issues for many years, and it was only through a combination of traditional and alternative medicine that I found relief,” Louis said. “This experience taught me the importance of taking a holistic approach to health and well-being, and it inspired me to share what I had learned with others.”

Louis has over ten years of experience as a caretaker and small business owner, and is a certified health and life coach, a TLP-certified provider, in addition to being level-one cybersecurity certified. She described Wellness With Sinelia as a platform to share her knowledge and experience with others and help them create their own path to wellness.

“I am passionate about helping people achieve their health and wellness goals and am committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed,” Louis added.

While sessions are usually $200 each, potential clients can now book sessions at half-price, or $100 each, throughout the remainder of July 2024. Sessions can be booked online at this link, by calling or texting 314-320-7492 or emailing hello@wellnesswithsinelia.com

