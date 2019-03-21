ALTON - On Wednesday, the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus partnered to present the “Don’t play games with your health” Spring Health Fair. The free event was held at 2603 North Rodgers in Alton.

The public event was from 8:30 a.m. to noon and had valuable resources with 52 vendors, Older Adults Health Council President Annie Eads said.

Health screenings were offered throughout the day. Individual vendors provided door prizes and giveaways, and one $50 gift card will be raffled off for all who entered at registration.

“We are here to provide different material continuing education to them and services provided in this area,” Eads added. “The bi-annual Senior Fairs are open to everyone in the community, not just SSP members. The fair provides terrific resources for all seniors and their family members and it gives attendees the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations regarding healthcare with representatives from a myriad of area agencies, businesses and organizations".

The Older Adults Health Council has been collaborating to provide information since 2008 to provide superior services to our local senior community. The purpose of the council is to offer education and information for building successful referral networks regarding senior social, personal, and health services.

The health fair is an opportunity to discover new information available in the community, including but not limited to: Assisted & supportive living, community service organizations, hearing specialists, home health care, hospice and palliative care, independent living, massage therapy, Medicare specialists, mental wellness, and skilled nursing.

Senior Services Plus’ School House Grill was open during the event, serving breakfast and lunch.

For additional information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit the agency’s website, www.seniorservicesplus.org.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

