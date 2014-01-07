On Wednesday, January 8, 2014, Senior Services Plus is hosting a Wellness Center Open House. The community is invited to tour the agency's workout facility, learn about personal training, and sample many meal plan options.

Senior Services Plus' Wellness Center is fully equipped with 24 pieces of cardio equipment, 24 weight resistance stations, and 14 different fitness classes offered 32 different times throughout the week.

Fitness class demonstrations will also be offered: Body Bar from 5:15pm-6:00pm, Spinning from 6:00pm-6:45pm, and a special showcase of Zumba, Bootcamp, Kettlebell, and Night Crew Weightlifting from 7:00pm-8:00pm.

Guests will have the opportunity to have a personal trainer take measurements and learn about their BMI's. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the event.

