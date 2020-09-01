ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has filed charges in the death of Officer Tamarris Bohannon against Thomas Kinworth, 43, of Satellite Beach, Fla. He was charged today with First-Degree Murder, Assault Of A Police Officer, Burglary, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest and Unlawful Use Of A Firearm.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the 3700 block of Hartford Sreet near Tower Grove Park. Another officer was shot in the leg, but has since been released from the hospital.

Kinworth was sought in Florida on kidnapping and attempted sexual battery.

Authorities said Kinworth was a well-known criminal in the St. Louis area in the 1990s.

