ALTON – The Riverbend area, and the St. Louis Metro Area as a whole, should expect another wintry weekend over the next few days.

Mark Fusch, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis said rain may begin in Alton Friday after 1 p.m. with a chance hovering around 40 percent. That chance of rain continues until at least 8 p.m. After 9 p.m., however, Fusch said that rain is expected to turn to snow with possible accumulations in Alton of up to three inches. Friday's high will be around 47 with gusty winds expected.

Saturday will have a high around 41, but it will be sunny.

Sunday, however, will feature another chance of snow in the morning with accumulations expected to be little more than a light dusting to an inch at this time, but that amount is uncertain as of now, Fusch said. After that snow, though, Sunday is looking to become sunny.

Warm temperatures are not expected to come until middle or late next week. Fusch said next Wednesday's high is expected to be around 59, and temperatures will rise to the mid-to-upper 60s by next weekend.

While rare to have possibly three measurable snows in the month of April, Fusch said it is not impossible. He said St. Louis and its surrounding communities have a long history of rare spring snows with accumulations. There was even a trace of snowfall as recently as April 19, 2013.

On April 10, 1997, 4.1 inches of snow fell on the area. On April 14, 1980, there were five inches. As many as 5.5. inches of snow fell as late as April 20, 1904. In fact, the latest measurable snowfall ever recorded in St. Louis was a walloper of four inches on May 2, 1929. A trace amount of snow fell as late as May 8, 1923.

“That 5.5 inches in 1904 was rare, and it was big,” Fusch said. “If you're going to go rare, you have to go big.”

This unseasonable weather is being caused by moisture pooling north of a stalled cold front located just south of the Missouri-Arkansas border.

