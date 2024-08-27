JERSEYVILLE – Zach Weiner, a standout athlete from Jersey Community High School, will continue his baseball career at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Weiner, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds, was a leading hitter and an excellent first baseman for the Panthers during the 2024 season.

Weiner is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School for his efforts in the spring 2024 season.

Weiner's athletic prowess was not confined to the baseball diamond. He also played as a tight end and defensive end for the Panthers football team, recording six tackles in a game against Waterloo last season.

Jersey head baseball coach Darren Perdue praised Weiner's dedication and work ethic. "Zach worked hard to achieve that goal," Perdue said. "He would always get his reps in and he led by example. He will be missed."

Weiner's performance as a first baseman and pitcher made him a formidable opponent, according to Perdue. His commitment to the sport and his leadership on and off the field have left a lasting impact on the Jersey Community High School athletic community.

As Weiner transitions to Lewis and Clark Community College, he aims to build on his high school success and continue his journey in baseball.

Congrats again to Weiner on his Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month honors for Jersey.

