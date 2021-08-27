SPRINGFIELD – Madison County's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped from 8.9 percent early in the week to 8.5 percent in the last release from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Madison County recorded a seven-day rolling average of 97 new cases in the latest Illinois Department of Health stats. St. Clair County's COVID-19 positivity rate remains high at 10 percent. Greene County was last listed at 8.42 percent, Jersey County at 7.09 percent, and Macoupin County at 5.3 percent.

Madison County has had 35,558 total COVID-19 cases and 552 deaths, St. Clair County has 33,083 cases and 543 deaths, Jersey County has had 3,032 cases and 52 deaths, Macoupin County has had 5,618 cases and 93 deaths, Greene County has recorded 1,722 cases and 52 deaths, Calhoun has 590 cases and 2 deaths.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Almost 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 61% are fully vaccinated. Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 25,636 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 174 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 20, 2021. Almost 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,508,005 cases, including 23,889 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, August 20, 2021, laboratories have reported 495,608 specimens for a total of 28,568,305. As of last night, 2,240 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 500 patients were in the ICU and 253 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from August 20-26, 2021 is 5.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 20-26, 2021 is 5.7%. However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 4.1% to 10.6%. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/ regionmetrics?regionID=11.

A total of 13,914,213 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,056 doses. Since reporting on Friday, August 20, 2021, 168,391 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/ covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

